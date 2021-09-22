SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of SPS Commerce worth $35,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.96 and a 1-year high of $156.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

