Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $153.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $135.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

