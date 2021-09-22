Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $33,675.08 and approximately $6,981.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00368598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

