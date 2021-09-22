Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $265,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $439.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.00 and its 200 day moving average is $425.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

