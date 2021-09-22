Spectiv Reaches Market Cap of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.