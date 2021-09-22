SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,148 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $47,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,724. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

