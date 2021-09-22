SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Down 0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.16. 122,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 241,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 88,530 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 361,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period.

