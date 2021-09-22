SparkPoint Fuel Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $465,470.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00114842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00170886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.63 or 0.06953162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.53 or 0.99899318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.67 or 0.00788829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002637 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

