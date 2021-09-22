Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Position Reduced by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $9,439,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE:SWX opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

