Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Up 24.6% in August

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Source Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Source Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

