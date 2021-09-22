Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) vs. Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Head to Head Review

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 24.17% 12.21% 1.17% Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09%

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.92 $8.94 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.04 $16.60 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

