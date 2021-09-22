Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SOM opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 450.61. Somero Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £305.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

