Sofos Investments Inc. Invests $56,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,272,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,053,000 after buying an additional 146,331 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,853 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,875. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

