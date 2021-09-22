SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Short Interest Up 32.5% in August

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,498,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
