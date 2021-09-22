Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

