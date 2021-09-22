Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 8.3%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.81. 4,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

SNPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.