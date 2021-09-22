Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $23.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

SNPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 13,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,407. Snap One has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.