Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $32,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,584,895.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,391,197 shares of company stock valued at $325,418,969 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

