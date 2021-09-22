Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.80

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.