Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.