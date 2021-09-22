Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

