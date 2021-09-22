Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $77,861,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

UFS stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

