Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $15,686,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

