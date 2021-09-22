Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

