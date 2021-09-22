Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,958 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Zillow Group stock opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.