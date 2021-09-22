SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of SJW Group worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.