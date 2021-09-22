Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.60

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

SLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.98 million, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472 over the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $309,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 76.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

