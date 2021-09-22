SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading Down 5%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 31,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 284,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $635,501 in the last three months. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 399.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.