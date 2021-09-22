SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading Down 5%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 31,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 284,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.16%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 399.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.
About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)
SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.
