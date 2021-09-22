Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,730 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

