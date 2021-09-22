Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce $26.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.79 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $20.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $104.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $107.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.78 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SILK traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.93. 140,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,007. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,511.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,047,730 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

