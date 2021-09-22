Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 97,700 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 648.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 960.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

