Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

