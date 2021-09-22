Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Declines By 19.1%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 518,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. ZTE has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.
About ZTE
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.