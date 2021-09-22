Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Declines By 19.1%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 518,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. ZTE has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

