Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 27.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 101,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several research analysts have commented on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
See Also: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.