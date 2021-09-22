Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 27.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 101,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

