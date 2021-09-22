Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Declines By 20.7%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EEA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

