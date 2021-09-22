Short Interest in SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Declines By 26.3%

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,446,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPONF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

