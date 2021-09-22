Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Decreases By 19.9%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 358,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

