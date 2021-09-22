Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Decreases By 24.2%

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.4 days.

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

