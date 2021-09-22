Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Expands By 26.5%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $92,783,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

