Short Interest in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Declines By 24.7%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 400,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

