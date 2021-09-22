Short Interest in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Decreases By 23.0%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,033. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,640 shares of company stock valued at $711,726 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

