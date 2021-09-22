Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Declines By 24.0%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,489,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 1,961,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 783.9 days.

NHPEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, upgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.45.

NHPEF stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. New Hope has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

