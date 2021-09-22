Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Grows By 30.3%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 812,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MLFNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.