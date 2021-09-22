Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Increases By 29.5%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after acquiring an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

