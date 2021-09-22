Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Rises By 23.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,955,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FORW opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Forwardly
