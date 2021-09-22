Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Rises By 23.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,955,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FORW opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Forwardly

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

