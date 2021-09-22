Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Drops By 18.9%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

