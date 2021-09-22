Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Expands By 28.8%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of XPOA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. DPCM Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in DPCM Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

