Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Expands By 22.9%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 550.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $189,000.

Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

