Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Declines By 23.1%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,138,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,331,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 228,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

