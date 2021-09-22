Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Drops By 21.9%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of CGECF stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $79.41.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.